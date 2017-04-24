Park named in honour of 10-term Calgary alderman Dale Hodges

One of Calgary's longest serving members of council was honoured Monday, with the renaming of East Bowmont Park.

The city green space is located between 40 Avenue NW and the Bow River and is nestled in Ward 1.

In March 2016, Calgary Parks was asked to commemorate the 30-year career of Ald. Dale Hodges who served Ward 1 for 10 terms.

Hodges worked to improve parks facilities and transportation. He worked tirelessly to protect green spaces like Nose Hill Park and helped form the ENMAX Legacy Parks Program.

He was in council and surprised as the matter was made public just after the lunch break. Most councillors stood up and shared some thoughts on Hodges contribution to council.

“We just love you. We’ve learned so much from your years of dedication to this city,” said Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart.