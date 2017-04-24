Education advocates launch petition to remove big money from public school board elections

Parent education advocates are asking that financing laws change for school board trustee elections in an effort to keep big money out of public education.

Kids Come First and the Calgary Association of Parents and School Councils ( CAPSC ) launched a petition Sunday evening asking the Alberta government to end special interest group financing of trustee elections.

Lisa Davis, founder of Kids Come First and former president of CAPSC , said the change was made for provincial elections but not for trustee elections. Davis said she believes it’s even more important in the case of public school boards.

“There is a special trust between schools and parents and it really extends to the elected officials,” she said. “I think it’s very important for the health of the system for there to be no perception of influence by third parties.”

Davis said this includes unions, corporations and political action committees.

Kids Come First and CAPSC believe this change should happen through a change in legislation and are looking for all party support so that the changes are made in the spring session in time for the fall elections.

Documents available online and provided by Kids Come First indicate that in Calgary, unions are the biggest donors and in the last election they donated $30,000 while companies accounted for roughly $700 in donations.

One of the biggest recipients of union donations of Calgary Board of Education trustee Julie Hrdlicka, who told Metro she supports the petition and even signed it herself.

“I would say that this is a really excellent initiative and we really do need to get big money out of local politics,” she said.

Hrdlicka said she’s always been transparent and accountable—in both the by-election and as a trustee.

“When it comes to the election itself, I won because those people voted for me and I work for those people,” she said.

Alberta’s Municipal Affairs minister, Shay Anderson, said their government is proud of their record of getting big money out of politics at the provincial level and said it’s important for local elections to be held to the same standard.

“That means creating an accountable system that encourages voter participation and discourages the influence of special interests,” said Anderson.

But Anderson said the reality is that we’re currently in an election year and to change the rules less than a year from election day “could inadvertently give advantages to some candidates over others.”

Davis said these advantages already exist due to big money.

“Some of these people are spending $3,000. If you’re spending $20,000 it’s going to increase your chances of a win— it’s not going to ensure it, but it’ll for sure increase it.”

Anderson said a review of the Local Authorities Election Act (LAEA) will occur after the 2017 municipal elections.

The CBE said in 2013, trustees passed Bylaw No.2 to require candidates to file disclosure of campaign expenses and contributions because the CBE believes that trustee candidate campaign finances as they believe it “promotes accountability” to the public.