Plan B for arena coming together but CalgaryNEXT not off the table

It’s not dead, it’s just sleeping.

That’s council’s verdict on CalgaryNEXT, despite efforts from one councillor to make perfectly clear that the plan for a West Village arena and fieldhouse simply won't work.

On Monday, council heard from administration and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation CMLC about the so-called Plan B for a new arena in Victoria Park, not far from the Saddledome.

The plan as it stands now would not include the fieldhouse as was proposed in West Village. It would be an arena, although administration called it an event centre to make it clear that it would be used for concerts and other events as well as hockey.

Michael Brown, president and CEO of CMLC laid out the broad strokes of what could be made public.

Throughout the discussion, it was made clear that the city, CMLC and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) are talking about project costs, but that they have signed non-disclosure agreements.

The arena would fit on the parcel of land proposed with room to spare according to Brown. He said there is room for 782,000 square feet of development.

The needed infrastructure including power, water, road connectivity and parking are available – unlike what is in place for the West Village.

With the plan for Victoria Park moving forward, Coun. Pincott asked councillors to be firm and make a decision on CalgaryNEXT.

“Everything that we know says CalgaryNEXT is not feasible,” he said. “It’s not feasible from timelines. It's not feasible financially. It doesn’t work from a transportation and connective perspective from transit. We know it’s not feasible.”