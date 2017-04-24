'She was trying to right a wrong:' trial begins in 2015 gas and dash death
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — The Crown prosecuting the hit-and-run death of a gas station worker in 2015 says the victim died while she was trying "right a wrong."
Joshua Cody Mitchell is on trial for second-degree murder related to an incident at a Centex gas station in June, 2015.
Maryam Rashidi, who was 35, was trying to stop a driver from leaving without paying.
Crown prosecutor Jonathan Hak says she was trying to get the accused to do the right thing.
He says she climbed on to the hood of the truck but was eventually thrown off and run over by the truck's right front and rear dual tires.
Hak says she suffered devastating injuries and died a few days later.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary