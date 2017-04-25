Calgary and Edmonton getting one-day Amazon Prime delivery

If you just can’t wait for Season 3 of Seinfeld on Blu-ray to come through the mail – fear not. Amazon Prime customers in Calgary and Edmonton can now get one-day delivery.

Amazon.ca is rolling out the free one-day service for Alberta’s two largest cities. Prime customers who place an order of $25 or more before 4 p.m. can expect the item to be delivered the next day before 9 p.m.

And yes, that offer extends into Saturday and Sunday.

Spokesman Andrew Gouveia said the company is able to leverage its fulfillment centres in the Vancouver area to offer the one-day service here. (Vancouver gets same-day delivery on many items).

The offer is only on certain items, and the shopper must be an Amazon Prime member, which requires an annual membership.