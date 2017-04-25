Calgary and Edmonton getting one-day Amazon Prime delivery
Popular online service leveraging warehouses in Vancouver to bring service to Alberta's big cities
If you just can’t wait for Season 3 of Seinfeld on Blu-ray to come through the mail – fear not. Amazon Prime customers in Calgary and Edmonton can now get one-day delivery.
Amazon.ca is rolling out the free one-day service for Alberta’s two largest cities. Prime customers who place an order of $25 or more before 4 p.m. can expect the item to be delivered the next day before 9 p.m.
And yes, that offer extends into Saturday and Sunday.
Spokesman Andrew Gouveia said the company is able to leverage its fulfillment centres in the Vancouver area to offer the one-day service here. (Vancouver gets same-day delivery on many items).
The offer is only on certain items, and the shopper must be an Amazon Prime member, which requires an annual membership.
You can double check your postal code to see if you’re eligible here.
