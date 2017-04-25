Bank theft suspect sought by Calgary police

The Calgary police are hoping the public can help them find a man who they believe swiped cash from a city bank.

According to police, on April 7 just before 5:30 p.m. at the ATB on 13 Ave and Macleod Trail SE, a man entered the bank and asked a teller to exchange a large number of $100 bills for $50 bills. After the teller completed the transaction, the man stated that he wanted the cash in US currency.

The teller told the man that wasn’t possible, so he asked for his original cash to be returned.

According to police, when the teller turned away the man reached over the counter and took a number of bills before leaving the bank.

The man is described as 5’9”, 210 lbs with heavy build and short, dark hair. He was unshaven at the time and wearing a blue hoodie with green lining and grey sweatpants.