Calgary council briefed on $170M gap they must close to balance 2018 budget

Calgary City Council was updated on the city’s current fiscal situation, and a glimpse of what’s in store for next year’s budget.

Carla Male, director of finance for the city treasurer, warned that although economic activity is picking up in the city, it’s much lower than forecast in the city’s pre-downturn Action Plan.

City manager Jeff Fielding has already warned council that there's a $170 million gap the city needs to close either by reducing services, increasing revenues and taxes, or dipping into savings.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi explained that the $170 million gap only needs to be closed if council wants to keep the tax rate steady at its current level.

He also said the city is still finding efficiencies.

“I suspect the most rational thing to do is rely on budget savings. Remember we already have $325 million in budget savings that we’ve found. But there’s probably a couple other places we can look – particularly around workforce issues.”

He said the hard part will be at the end because it could come down to the decision between a small tax rate increase that is lower than inflation, or cutting services such as transit hours.

The discussion will come to a head May 15 when council is asked to set an indicative tax rate for 2018. In an election year, this council will bear the brunt of the work while the newly elected council will get to tweak the numbers and sign off on the final tax rate.

Nenshi noted that when services are cut, citizens are quick to complain – like when the city tried a slower schedule on street sweeping, or reduced maintenance in parks.

“We have really tried to make cuts to customer facing services very, very small, but we can’t do that forever. It’s not like there’s so much waste in this building that we can continue to cut and cut and not impact people’s services,” he said.

A poll on citizen satisfaction also presented to council today showed citizens divided almost 50/50 on whether or not they’d prefer to see taxes raised to preserve services, or whether they’d like to see services cut to maintain or reduce the current tax level.

“It’s generally been 60 per cent saying increase my taxes and 40 per cent saying cut my services,” said Nenshi. “So now it’s getting a bit closer to one another which is to be expected given the economic downturn.”