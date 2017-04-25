Calgary councilor wants to make playgrounds accessible for all

Playing grounders shouldn’t be an obstacle for kids or parents looking to get outside – at least that’s the theory behind a pitch council will soon consider.

A new notice of motion drafted by Coun. Druh Farrell hopes to get the city’s wheels turning on how to make play more accessible.

“I’m not talking about every playground, each piece having to be accessible, “said Farrell. “I’m talking about incorporating multi-age, multi-ability equipment in most of our playgrounds.”

She’s asking administration, in conjunction with the Advisory Committee on Accessibility and industry partners, to participate in a study that would look at how the city could plan for integration of accessible playground equipment in new builds.

“There’s so much more we can do to bring people together,” said Farrell.

She said she was inspired to look into more accessible playgrounds because of what she sees happening in the East Village, where seniors are gravitating to the newly-built structure to enjoy the sound of kids at play.

Dana Wheatley is an expert when it comes to the city’s play structures. Her blog Calgary Playground Review has a page on it dedicated to playgrounds that are accessible, or have accessible elements; a great resource for families looking to explore what’s already on offer in Calgary.

“I would love to see more accessible playgrounds in Calgary,” she said. “I know it often comes down to cost.”

She mentioned that compared to the more traditional pea gravel, accessible flooring is expensive.

“There are some playgrounds in Calgary that would be great in terms of accessibility if only they had accessible flooring,” Wheatley said. “There’s some real missed opportunities where playgrounds have accessible flooring but don’t have any ground level features or ramps.”