News / Calgary

Calgary Humane Society closed to deal with parvovirus outbreak

Disease limited to two dogs at the shelter, which were euthanized

Parvovirus is extremely contagious so the Calgary Humane Society has closed its doors to prevent the spread of the disease.

Courtesy CHS

Parvovirus is extremely contagious so the Calgary Humane Society has closed its doors to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Calgary Humane Society has closed its doors in response to an outbreak of canine parvovirus.

Sage Pullen McIntosh, general manager of community relations, said two dogs had to be euthanized after they were found to be suffering from the late stages of the virus.

The shelter believes that it has successfully quarantined the other animals, and is currently doing a deep clean of the building to prevent further spread.

Pullen McIntosh said the virus was brought into the shelter by a dog that came from outside the city.

“It can be treatable if caught extremely early,” said Pullen McIntosh. “It can be very costly and it can be a long process.”

She said once the disease has advanced too far, euthanizing the dog is the best option because the animal will otherwise die suffering. Symptoms can include vomiting, lethargy, diarrhea, and bloody diarrhea.

The best defence is vaccination, according to Pullen McIntosh.

“The vaccine can be effective and it’s one that we strongly recommend,” she said.

She was unsure how long the building will remain closed. She told people to watch the humane society’s website and social media accounts for updates.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...