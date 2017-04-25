Calgary Humane Society closed to deal with parvovirus outbreak

The Calgary Humane Society has closed its doors in response to an outbreak of canine parvovirus.

Sage Pullen McIntosh, general manager of community relations, said two dogs had to be euthanized after they were found to be suffering from the late stages of the virus.

The shelter believes that it has successfully quarantined the other animals, and is currently doing a deep clean of the building to prevent further spread.

Pullen McIntosh said the virus was brought into the shelter by a dog that came from outside the city.

“It can be treatable if caught extremely early,” said Pullen McIntosh. “It can be very costly and it can be a long process.”

She said once the disease has advanced too far, euthanizing the dog is the best option because the animal will otherwise die suffering. Symptoms can include vomiting, lethargy, diarrhea, and bloody diarrhea.

The best defence is vaccination, according to Pullen McIntosh.

“The vaccine can be effective and it’s one that we strongly recommend,” she said.