Calgary Humane Society under quarantine after tests test positive for parvovirus
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — The Calgary Humane Society has closed its doors until further notice after an outbreak of canine parvovirus.
Officials say two dogs were infected and had to be euthanized.
The facility is undergoing a cleaning procedure to make sure there are no chances of the disease spreading.
Parvovirus is a potentially deadly, fast-spreading illness that causes lethargy, loss of appetite and lifelong cardiac problems.
Sage Pullen McIntosh of the humane society says their priority is protecting the rest of their animal population.
McIntosh says no end date for the quarantine has been set, and the health team is monitoring all animals in the facility for symptoms of the disease.
(CFFR)
Most Popular
-
The awful death of Jack Webb: Woman says Halifax hospital overcrowding failed her husband
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say
-
Just plain stupid: Tristan Cleveland on why Bayers Lake is no place for a QEII outpatient centre
-
Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary