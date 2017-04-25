Calgary police seek man wanted on sexual assault charges
Galal Ramadan, 53, may have grown a beard since he was last seen
Police are asking the public to help them track down a Calgary man with outstanding warrants related to sexual assault charges.
In a news release, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said Galal Ramadan, 53, is facing a lengthy list of charges, including two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.
Few details are being released about the alleged events that led to his charges in order to protect the identity of the victim, however Calgary police said the attacks were not random.
Ramadan is approximately six feet tall, Egyptian, and may have recently grown a beard, according to CPS. He has brown eyes, grey hair, and a medium build.
Anyone with information about Ramadan’s location is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
