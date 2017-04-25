Calgary police seek man wanted on sexual assault charges

Police are asking the public to help them track down a Calgary man with outstanding warrants related to sexual assault charges.

In a news release, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said Galal Ramadan, 53, is facing a lengthy list of charges, including two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Few details are being released about the alleged events that led to his charges in order to protect the identity of the victim, however Calgary police said the attacks were not random.

Ramadan is approximately six feet tall, Egyptian, and may have recently grown a beard, according to CPS. He has brown eyes, grey hair, and a medium build.