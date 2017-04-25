SAIT launches Tastemarket culinary campus for student entrepreneurs

It’s just a taste of the industry for students, but one the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) believes will produce entrepreneurs ready to take on the workforce.

On Tuesday, SAIT announced a new endeavor they’re calling The Tastemarket. It’s a new culinary campus space focused on entrepreneurship with a state-of-the-art 9,000 square foot facility featuring four stations including charcuterie and bar, patisserie, flatbreads and a line with daily creations.

“The whole idea really falls under our philosophy of our culinary programs here at SAIT,” said Tom Bornhorst, SAIT Dean of the School of Hospitality. “We brought in industry to help us develop this program, and I’ll tell you, there’s a great excitement in the industry about having this group of students come out.”

The class of 32 will be an opportunity for students to rotate around different roles they may fill as business owners. He said at one station a student might take on a marketing role, financial roles, operational roles; which is overlayed with a guest speaker and mentorship program.

“One of the big things we want them to walk out with is confidence,” Bornhors said.

What’s more is the addition will allow more spaces to open up in the downtown campuses programs upping their hospitality program.