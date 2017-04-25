Calgary street sweepers skipped Easter dinners to deal with roads

Coun. Peter Demong has been fielding calls from curious residents peeping on the street sweeping process.

“They’re curious as to why there were street sweepers running in presumably holiday pay on Easter Sunday,” said Demong.

Street sweepers have been working around the clock to get the grit and grime off Calgary roads. But the department’s workers, who are working shifts 24/7, are cheaper to deploy around the clock rather than leaving the city’s leased equipment idle for a holiday weekend.

“They’re working around the clock, both on the major roads, and in the neighbourhoods,” said Doug Morgan. “In general, we do work around the clock on regular shifts, not overtime, in order to provide that service.”

Roads has changed how it manages its fleet. Now, the city leases a majority of their sweeping equipment when they need it for spring clean-up instead of keeping their own equipment year-round for the occasional use.

This year, because of a full-on winter, the city used more sand and pickle, which means the roads are especially gritty. But this new shift system, and moving workers from a four day operation to a seven day one, means crews will be able to finish sweeping ahead of their normal schedule.