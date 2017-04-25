Crown refutes accused Calgary killer's abuse claims
Crown prosecutor Jayme Williams said there's no record Allan Shyback spoke of domestic abuse before taking the stand in court
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
In the cross-examination of a Calgary man accused of strangling his common-law wife to death and entombing her in a plastic container covered
Allan
Crown prosecutor Jayme Willams began cross-examining
In 2013, Calgary police launched an undercover “Mr. Big” sting operation dubbed “Operation Aurora,” in which
None of the officers involved in Operation Aurora can be named.
Balfour Der, Shyback’s lawyer, put his client on the stand as the first
Williams attempted to poke holes in Shyback’s story, suggesting he’d actually only experienced abuse on the one occasion – with the skillet, when he also called the police— and that
Reading from a journal entry entitled “My Story,” that
“In all honesty, the physical abuse was tolerable outside of that one particular instance which resulted in nerve damage to my left arm,”
Williams continued to question Shyback.
“What you’re talking about is the emotional things that you say she did to you?” asked Williams.
“Yes,” he replied.
Williams also asked
“You got sick and you describe Lisa as basically saving your life,” said Williams.
“Yes,” agreed
Williams also spent a considerable amount of time grilling
“It’s like trying to see snapshots. Not a movie,” he said, adding that he does recall the two struggling to the ground, but has no clear recollection of how long, or details of the struggle. “It seemed like everything was happening very fast.”
Williams suggested that when
“What you said to Const. ___ is, ‘I remember trying to let go, trying to stop and then she was gone,’” said Williams.
“It was the first time I’d spoken about something and I wasn’t sure about how to go about saying it,” Shyback testified.
“I’m trying to explain it, share how I was feeling. Trying to relate the emotions that were going on. We were friends.”
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary