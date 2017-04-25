Crown refutes accused Calgary killer's abuse claims

In the cross-examination of a Calgary man accused of strangling his common-law wife to death and entombing her in a plastic container covered by cement, the Crown attempted to dispel his claims of domestic abuse.

Allan Shyback , 40, is facing one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of improperly interfering with human remains in the 2012 death of his common law partner and mother of two, Lisa Mitchell.

Crown prosecutor Jayme Willams began cross-examining Shyback Monday and continued Tuesday – in total the cross examination, lasted nearly five hours.

In 2013, Calgary police launched an undercover “Mr. Big” sting operation dubbed “Operation Aurora,” in which Shyback was befriended by a number of officers and ultimately led to his confession and arrest in 2014.

None of the officers involved in Operation Aurora can be named.

Balfour Der, Shyback’s lawyer, put his client on the stand as the first defence witness Monday.

Shyback detailed his nearly 10 year on-again-off-again relationship with Mitchell that was riddled with domestic abuse, in which he was hit over the head with a mirror, being slapped and hit by Mitchell was “commonplace”, and an incident the April before he death when she smacked him on the head with a skillet.

Williams attempted to poke holes in Shyback’s story, suggesting he’d actually only experienced abuse on the one occasion – with the skillet, when he also called the police— and that Shyback hadn’t mentioned any of his other claims until being questioned in court.

Reading from a journal entry entitled “My Story,” that Shyback was working on as a part of his counselling sessions, Williams said even in his counseling Shyback only ever mentioned the skillet incident.

“In all honesty, the physical abuse was tolerable outside of that one particular instance which resulted in nerve damage to my left arm,” Shyback wrote . “In fact, that aspect of things was minor in comparison.”

Williams continued to question Shyback.

“What you’re talking about is the emotional things that you say she did to you?” asked Williams.

“Yes,” he replied.

Williams also asked Shyback about a period of time (the months following the skillet event) when Shyback said he was at his lowest and living out of his vehicle, and Williams suggested that Lisa had helped him get back on his feet.

“You got sick and you describe Lisa as basically saving your life,” said Williams.

“Yes,” agreed Shyback . “She was a big factor in some of that.”

Williams also spent a considerable amount of time grilling Shyback about the actual fight—which Shyback claims occurred because she threatened to stab him and lunged with a knife— that led to Mitchell’s death, trying to get him to take her through his minute-by-minute thought process at the time.

Shyback said he couldn’t do that.

“It’s like trying to see snapshots. Not a movie,” he said, adding that he does recall the two struggling to the ground, but has no clear recollection of how long, or details of the struggle. “It seemed like everything was happening very fast.”

Williams suggested that when Shyback was speaking to the undercover officer – who he said had become his “best friend”—he admitted that Mitchell was alive when Shyback was choking her and he made the decision to continue as he felt it had “gone too far.”

“What you said to Const. ___ is, ‘I remember trying to let go, trying to stop and then she was gone,’” said Williams.

“It was the first time I’d spoken about something and I wasn’t sure about how to go about saying it,” Shyback testified.