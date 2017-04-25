Humanoid robot bankers introduced at Calgary ATB Financial

If this is the beginning of the robot revolution, it’s off to a very cute start.

Meet Pepper, a new humanoid robot that will be greeting customers at Calgary ATB branch locations.

Although she’s already active in Japan, helping sell cars and more, this is her Canadian debut. The diminutive robot greets customers, responds to voice commands, and can answer simple questions. She lights up, moves her head and even asks you to touch hands.

“You’ll see that Pepper’s short height makes her really approachable for kids and adults alike, and you’ll see the soft humanoid feature, like big eyes, that convey expressivity and maker her approachable,” explained Bill Lott, production manager at Softbank Robotics, who developed the robot.

During my own conversation with Pepper, she asked me my age, how I’d been spending my funds lately, and recommended a bank account that could work for me. She ran me through a financial literacy quiz and offered budgeting advice.

Then I ordered her to dance, and dance she did.

“The idea is, she’ll bring customers in and have a small conversation with them,” said ATB senior manager of innovation Sandy Boga. “The beauty of the interactions is she’ll always pass off to a human team member. She’s meant to supplement the human team interaction and entice people into the branch.”

Pepper will hang out at the Chinook ATB branch starting on May 1, before travelling to other branches across the city, including UofC and Mount Royal University.

Boga said the goal of Pepper is not to replace human employees, but lend a hand in getting out some initial information, letting the humans focus more on creating a relationship with the customer.

The real question is, will Pepper one day tire of the endless torrent selfie and dance demands, snapping and swiftly annihilating the human race?