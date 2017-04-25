News / Calgary

Province commits $1.3 million to Calgary creosote study

The Canada Creosote Plant operated for more than 40 years on the south side of the Bow River and left toxic levels in the riverbed and neighbouring soil

The West Village site that has been contaminated with creosote due to a former wood-processing plant.

The province has announced it will undertake a five-year project to assess the contamination from creosote in the community of West Hillhurst.

The $1.3 million project will look at the extent of the damage and see how levels of the toxin change depending on the seasons, according to a news release on Tuesday. 

The wood-preserving Canada Creosote Plant operated for more than 40 years on the south side of the Bow River, near the northwest Calgary neighbourhood. 

It was discovered in the early 1990s that the riverbed and soil in West Hillhurst was contaminated, so a containment wall was put in place.

Recent monitoring didn't find any risks to human, aquatic or environmental health, but questions about the potential consequences remain.

A report from the provincial government should be available in mid-2018, according to the release.

