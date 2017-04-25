Province announces six-week instant rebate program for energy saving home products

There’s no such thing as a free light bulb, but for the next six weeks you can get a few dollars off LEDs.

This morning, the province announced a six-week period of instant-rebates (up to $30) for a host of residential energy-saving items such as smart power strips and outdoor clotheslines.

Shannon Phillips, the provincial minister responsible for the climate change office and minister of the environment and parks, made the announcement at the Dalhousie Canadian Tire on Tuesday.

“A month ago, we began the no-charge energy saving program … twice as many Albertans as expected have signed up for that program to date,” Phillips said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Albertans have embraced energy efficiency.”

Monica Curtis, the CEO of Energy Efficiency Alberta, a government agency funded by the carbon tax, said the rebates are meant to encourage choice.

“Individual homeowners can choose to retrofit their homes in a way that works for them,” Curtis said. “It’s about as easy as it gets.”

Last week, when Phillips announced rebates for home insulation and similar contractor-installed improvements, the Energy Efficiency Alberta website crashed.

Online rebates for certain washing machines, smart thermostats and refrigerators will be available starting April 28, according to the province.

The rebates, all funded by the carbon tax, are available from April 28 to June 11 with another six-week campaign to come in the fall, according to Philips.

It’s estimated the program will save enough energy to power 1,675 homes for a year, or nearly 250,000 gigajoules.

“It’s roughly equivalent to taking 41,000 personal vehicles off the road for one year,” Phillips said.