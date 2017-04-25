Witness chokes back tears describing hit-and-run death at Calgary gas station

CALGARY — A woman who witnessed the hit-and-run death of a Calgary gas station worker in 2015 choked back tears as she described the incident.

Joshua Cody Mitchell in on trial facing several charges including second degree murder related to an incident at a Centex gas station in June 2015.

Maryam Rashidi, who was 35, was trying to stop the driver from leaving without paying and had climbed up on the hood of the truck.

Sherri White Vernon told court she heard screaming and the quick acceleration of a vehicle before she saw Rashidi on the hood, desperately trying to get a grip with her feet.

She says the driver of the truck made an abrupt right-hand turn causing Rashidi to slip.