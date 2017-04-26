Calgary council offices flooded after 'leak'
Pictures flood social media of water creeping into Calgary council offices.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Councillors are cancelling meetings and staffers are displaced after water put a damper on their afternoon.
According to the city communications staff there was a leak in the perimeter hot water heat that affected a dozen offices on the fourth floor of the Administration building – that's where a majority of the councillors work.
Facility Management is working on the clean up right now, which is expected to be complete this evening according to Tamara Woolgar, a city communications consultant, who responded by email.
Staff and councillors evacuated the area, but some some snapped photos beforehand.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary