News / Calgary

Calgary council offices flooded after 'leak'

Pictures flood social media of water creeping into Calgary council offices.

Pictured is the flood in Calgary's councillor offices.

Twitter/ @DruhFarrell

Pictured is the flood in Calgary's councillor offices.

Councillors are cancelling meetings and staffers are displaced after water put a damper on their afternoon.

According to the city communications staff there was a leak in the perimeter hot water heat that affected a dozen offices on the fourth floor of the Administration building – that's where a majority of the councillors work.

Facility Management is working on the clean up right now, which is expected to be complete this evening according to Tamara Woolgar, a city communications consultant, who responded by email.

Staff and councillors evacuated the area, but some some snapped photos beforehand.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...