Calgary council offices flooded after 'leak'

Councillors are cancelling meetings and staffers are displaced after water put a damper on their afternoon.

According to the city communications staff there was a leak in the perimeter hot water heat that affected a dozen offices on the fourth floor of the Administration building – that's where a majority of the councillors work.

Facility Management is working on the clean up right now, which is expected to be complete this evening according to Tamara Woolgar, a city communications consultant, who responded by email.