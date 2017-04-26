'It's very much alive': Calgary sports group awaiting Foothills fieldhouse announcement

Putting a stadium, arena, event centre – whatever you want to call it – in Victoria Park won’t look like the CalgaryNEXT proposal.

Which is fine, since Ken King, and council have declared that the West Village concept isn’t dead, it’s just sleeping.

If you play spot the difference with the Victoria Park proposal you’ll notice it won’t have a multi-use field house attached, but local sports advocates, are OK with that because it’s given them a glimmer of hope that the city will focus on their multi-use sports facility.

A redevelopment plan for the Foothills Athletic Park has been on the books at the city for years, but these plans have gone unfunded.

Murray Sigler, executive director with Sport Calgary, explains how encouraged his group was to hear that the Foothills Athletic Park and the McMahon Stadium plan might get its own look with a shelved CalgaryNEXT plan.

He said this was made clear on Monday when Mayor Naheed Nenshi underlined ongoing concurrent work for the fieldhouse.

“We’ve still been engaged with the city on a regular basis,” said Jason Zaran, chair of the Calgary Multisport Fieldhouse Society. “It’s very much alive for a facility to move on in Foothills, hopefully with some urgency.”

But with a shiny new sports arena on the mind, Sigler said he’s hoping to get an answer on what the field house might look like before the 2017 election in October.

“We’ll be pressing for a decision on the Foothills Master Plan, including a funded fieldhouse, as early as we can this year,” Sigler said. “In many ways it’s simpler to focus on that, it doesn’t have the complexities.”

Zaran added that it’s not unrealistic to expect an announcement from the city that the fieldhouse has been funded.

The plans for the athletic park would run the city $202 million, in 2012-dollar estimates. That was $94 million for the fieldhouse building with a 400 metre indoor track and FIFA-sized field. Another $108 million was earmarked for associated support, sport spaces, site clearing, site redevelopment, parking and consultation costs.