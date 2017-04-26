Campbell-Pascall, Graves, Abel, Juneau join Hockey Canada Foundation board

CALGARY — Former Olympian and hockey analyst Cassie Campbell-Pascall was one of four new members named to the Hockey Canada Foundation's board of directors on Wednesday.

Campbell-Pascall, from Brampton, Ont., is joined by former NHL players Adam Graves and Joe Juneau and energy executive Greg Abel.

The Hockey Canada Foundation identifies ways to make the sport accessible for everyone, while also ensuring Canada remains a worldwide leader in the growth, development and promotion of the sport.