Campbell-Pascall, Graves, Abel, Juneau join Hockey Canada Foundation board
CALGARY — Former Olympian and hockey analyst Cassie Campbell-Pascall was one of four new members named to the Hockey Canada Foundation's board of directors on Wednesday.
Campbell-Pascall, from Brampton, Ont., is joined by former NHL players Adam Graves and Joe Juneau and energy executive Greg Abel.
The Hockey Canada Foundation identifies ways to make the sport accessible for everyone, while also ensuring Canada remains a worldwide leader in the growth, development and promotion of the sport.
Campbell-Pascall is the only player, male or female, to captain Canada to a gold medal at multiple Olympic Winter Games. Throughout her 12-year career with Canada's women's team, Campbell-Pascall wore the 'C' at the 2002 and 2006 Games.
