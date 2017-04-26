Crescent Heights student named Mayor for a Day

The election isn’t until October, but on Wednesday there was someone new in the mayor’s office at Calgary City Hall.

Sixteen-year-old Haaziq Altaf, a Grade 10 student at Crescent Heights School, was selected to be mayor for a day after entering the annual essay/video contest hosted by the Mayor’s Youth Council.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he was impressed by Altaf’s interest in issues such as the fentanyl crisis, snow clearing, and addressing drunk driving.

“I thought that was fascinating that a then-15-year-old student was keeping up with these really important issues at the city, and I thought it would be great not just for him to learn about those things, but for my colleagues at the city to actually learn from him and get a youth perspective on these issues we work on everyday.”

Altaf said he got to meet with city officials in the departments responsible for his areas of interest and talk about the problems they face.

“It gave me perspective of what other problems are out there,” he said. “(It showed me) the amount of work the mayor has to do behind the scenes – and how much thought and work he has to do.”

Altaf also said his friends at school were impressed that he got to spend a day with the mayor.