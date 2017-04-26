East meets west at Calgary’s National Music Centre

The santur is a difficult instrument to play – with criss-crossing strings and sensitive tones – but musician Amir Amiri has dedicated his lifetime to mastering it.

Amiri is the latest artist in residence at the National Music Centre, and like many, his goal was to combine the historic instruments in the NMC catalogue with his traditional Perisian and Indian music style.

That was the plan anyway.

“Then I met these babies,” Amiri said, lovingly stroking the vintage microphone beside him. “These are 1954, Russian, and it’s the first time in my life I’ve seen them. I’ve loving them. They make me so happy. They sculpt the sound in a way that’s so beautiful.”

Amiri has actually found himself recording his classical tunes, trying to re-invigorate the songs played by his masters in a new way.

He said the NMC has offered an opportunity like no other – during his stay, he doesn’t have to worry about recording money, paperwork, or anything other than the music.

“I’ve been recording like a mad man,” he said. “Yesterday I tuned all morning. When this thing is tuned, it’s like touching the stars, man.”

Amiri learned how to play in Iran, and has studied under musical masters like the late Ravi Shankar and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He eventually moved to Calgary, where he studied at the Banff Centre, and currently resides in Montreal. Everywhere he’s gone has been dedicated to increasing his musical knowledge.

“It came easier than other things – even sometimes talking to people is difficult,” he admitted. “But me and my instrument, learning and my relationship with my ustaads (teachers) was really important to me.”

Now that he’s found the right microphones, Amiri is delving deeper into the NMC library of instruments, to add new twists on his santur-playing roots.

He’ll be showing off the works created during his residency with a concert on April 27.