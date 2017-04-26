Fort McMurray One Year Later: Evacuees who married in a backyard say 'no way' to top it

Nearly a year after complete strangers put together a beautiful backyard wedding for Fort McMurray evacuees, Carlos and Carol Moran, the couple still can’t believe the generosity of others in their time of need.

The couple was set to marry May 14, 2016 in Fort McMurray, but when the wildfire engulfed their Beacon Hill neighbourhood, severely damaging their home and wedding materials, the pair didn’t think the wedding they’d planned would take place.

The Morans fled Fort Mac and headed to Edmonton — where, unbeknownst to them, locals who had heard the couple’s story were planning an impromptu backyard celebration — complete with rings, a dress, flowers, a photographer and a cake — all planned out and organized by local wedding planner Wanda Rowe.

“Married life has been a blessing,” said Carlos.

Carol said they wanted to plan another wedding upon their return home, but said they knew they could never surpass the experience they’d been gifted in Edmonton.

“We ended up having an awesome and unique wedding anyway,” she said.

“There is just no way to top it,” agreed Carlos.

As their anniversary approaches, Carlos said they plan on reaching out or doing something special for all those who made their surprise wedding such a success.

Despite the amazing memories and friendships forged through the experience, things haven’t been entirely smooth sailing for the Morans, whose home was significantly damaged. They are still struggling with insurance issues.

“It was damaged to the point that we believe it’s unrecoverable,” said Carlos. “We’re trying to get to the point with insurance where we can get it repaired or replaced or something to that effect.”

A year after the fire, the couple is still living in a small apartment in Fort McMurray. Luckily, a few weeks ago they were able to lease a four-bedroom home for their extended family and their three dogs now have access to a backyard.

“For the longest time we were going up three, four flights of stairs, four times a day just to take our dogs out,” said Carlos.

He said those who have had success rebuilding their lives and homes seem to have forgotten about the rest.

“It’s kind of as if everyone who is doing well has sort of forgotten that there’s still a huge part of the community that isn’t doing well.”

But, the Morans said even in the hardest of times, they find refuge in their faith.

“After the fire we came back here and we’re still blessed because God is providing for our needs and family has helped us a bit when we came back,” said Carol.

“I can’t complain.”