Large volume of cocaine-cutting agent at core of Calgary drug bust

CALGARY — Charges have been laid against two Calgary residents who are accused of illegally importing what investigators call a record amount of a pharmaceutical drug that's used as a cutting agent for cocaine.

Police say the Canada Border Services Agency alerted them in January about the importation of phenacetin, a pain-reliever that's regulated under the Food and Drugs Act because of its potential cancer-causing properties.

Officers searched an apartment in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood on April 20 and seized more than 83 kilograms of phenacetin, which is sometimes referred to as super buff.

They also found cocaine, cash, a loaded handgun and various items used to reprocess drugs.

The suspected were located in northwest Calgary and arrested the same day.