New NICU at Calgary hospital will allow families to stay overnight

A new bigger and better neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Peter Lougheed Centre is ready to take on the smallest patients in southern Alberta.



The new unit, set to open in just a couple of weeks, is triple the size of the previous space and features larger rooms that will allow families to stay overnight with their newborn.



“We know that patients do better when they have the support of their friends and family and that’s certainly true for our tiniest patients,” Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman told the media before touring the new facility.



She said parents of babies in the NICU often spend hours driving to and from the hospital to make sure they’re able to get as much skin-to-skin time as possible – something proven to help the growth and development of infants that arrive prematurely. In addition, babies with communicable diseases will be able to stay in an isolated room to prevent infections from spreading.



“By having thees new larger rooms that have room for them to spend the night and have greater protection for infection control, this really is state of the art,” Hoffman said.



One in eight births in Alberta will require intensive neonatal care, according to the Calgary Health Trust, which contributed significant funding to the project.



Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu said the experience for families will be next-to-none.



“For any of you who’ve actually had experiences going through a labour and delivery, its a really stressful time, so if you don’t have the proper environment around you you can image the type of stress people can experience,” she said. “It really is a lovely unit.”