No south Calgary Mandarin program for CBE next year

Despite a decision by the Calgary Board of Education not to offer a South Calgary junior high school location for the Mandarin program in the upcoming school year, parents are still hopeful for one the following year.

Darlene Casten, spokeswoman for the parents whose kids attend Midnapore School, said they understand that their registration numbers didn’t meet the expansion criteria to start a junior high school program at Harold Panabaker School, but said parents are still determined to work towards expanding the program.

“There’s some rebuilding that needs to be done. This is a great program and it’s really valuable,” she said. “I think that the CBE has recognized that now, our school community has recognized that and we just need to move forward with everyone aware of what’s going on and involved to get this junior high going.”

In a CBE letter provided to parents, they said that although registration criteria was not met for the 2017-18 school year, they heard strong support from the parent community for expansion of the South Mandarin Bilingual Program and have identified Panabaker as the school.

“This is contingent on a minimum of 20 students per grade,” reads the letter.

The CBE said they’ll continue to monitor enrolment in order to make future decisions that most effectively balances resources.

Casten said parents are working very hard to keep the program alive in south Calgary, as they feel sending their kids to the north school, Colonel Irvine, is simply too far.

“People need to have confidence that this program does have a long term future and I think they’re going to see that in the next few months and into the school year that that’s what’s going to happen,” she said.

Casten said in the Mandarin program at Midnapore there’s currently 21 students in Grade 5, 24 students in Grade 4 and 27 students in Grade 3.