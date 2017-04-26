Province says construction on Calgary Zoo’s panda exhibit well underway

Construction on a panda housing facility that’s expected to increase Calgary Zoo visitors by 20 per cent is inching closer to completion.

Renovations to the Eurasian Gateway Building (formerly home to rhinos and Komodo dragons) have begun, according to a news release from the province.

The repurposed Eurasian Gateway will become home to the interior part of the habitat for four pandas and Canadian-born twin cubs.

Underground utility lines for the new facility have been installed and framing for new retail buildings near the exhibit is now underway, according to the province.

“It's so exciting to see construction underway for the Panda Passage habitat. The Calgary Zoo is a key tourism attraction for Calgary and for Alberta,” said Alberta’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Ricardo Miranda, speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“I am thrilled – as I imagine all Albertans are – that these furry, fun-loving bears are coming to our province,” he said.

The Alberta government announced $10 million in funding for the development of the Panda Passage in 2016. The City of Calgary contributed $8.15 million to the project that's expected to create approximately 40 new zoo-related jobs in the Calgary area.