Suspect in fatal gas-and-dash urged to 'man up' in police interview

CALGARY — A detective interviewing a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary gas station worker urged him to "man up" in a lengthy interview after his arrest.

The jury at the second-degree murder trial of Joshua Cody Mitchell has seen the videotaped interview between Mitchell and Det. Rey Bangloy done in June 2015.

Mitchell was arrested after Maryam Rashidi was run over by a truck as the driver was attempting to leave the gas station without paying.

She chased the truck into traffic and climbed on the front hood before falling to the ground where she was run over.

On the video, Mitchell wiped away tears and only said he was sad when he was asked how he felt.