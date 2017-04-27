International art installation honouring MMIW coming to Calgary

An expansive international art installation that visually quantifies the devastating number of missing and murdered indigenous women in Canada is coming to Calgary next year, for the first and last time.

The exhibit, Walking With Our Sisters (WWOS), is a pathway of more than 1,700 pairs of moccasin ‘vamps’ – the top part of the shoe – intentionally left incomplete to represent the lives of missing or murdered indigenous women that were cut short. There are also 108 pairs of children’s vamps which represent those who never returned from Canadian residential schools.

The exhibit has traveled across North America since 2014 – including stops in Red Deer and Edmonton – and is already booked well into 2019.

“It really is a once in a lifetime experience,” said Stephanie Antone, co-coordinator of the Calgary WWOS team.

Calgarians are invited to the Calgary WWOS team’s next community meeting, happening this Saturday at Mahmawi-Atoskiwin from 12 – 3 p.m.

“This will be our first community conversation to let Calgary know we’re bringing the exhibit here, this is how people can get involved and this is how they can help,” Antone said.

Each host community is responsible for independently funding their leg of the project and there are strict policies and procedures that must be followed, for example, host communities are not allowed to accept grant money from any level of government or oil and gas companies.

“And part of the responsibility of bringing the exhibit here is to do these community conversations,” Antone said.

Everything, from the cedar planks the vamps are placed on to the bundle – a pipe, medicines, and associated protocols from bundle keepers that travel to each city with the project – is rooted in traditional knowledge.

“It’s not just like going into a museum with a curator and looking at an art exhibit. There’s a whole cultural piece that comes along with it,” Antone said.

More than 1,300 artists from around the world – some from as far away as Australia – created vamps for the project, although the majority came from Canadian residents.

The RCMP estimates more than 2,500 indigenous women and girls have been reported missing or murdered in Canada in the past 30 years, although the actual number of those who have suffered similar traumas is thought to be much higher.

“By bringing it to Calgary, it will honour the local families that are going through his personal struggle, but also bring awareness of the issue to the larger community of Calgary,” said Autumn EagleSpeaker, co-lead of the Calgary WWOS team.

“It’s an ongoing issue that affects so many people on so many different levels,” she said. “And (Indigenous) people, our women especially, are kind of the lowest in Canadian society and I think that’s one of the main reasons why this is still happening – we’re not the priority.”

The expansive installation will be open to the public, but time will be set aside for affected families to view the exhibit in private.

“The people behind this have done everything to be mindful of those families and give them space to honour their loved ones – it’s a time to come together to heal, cry or share a happy memory – in a private space that’s supported by cultural practices of the land,” Antone said.

EagleSpeaker said they’re trying to be inclusive and educational on as many levels as possible.

“We want visitors to recognize these people were humans – they were mothers, sisters, aunties, your neighbours – and this kind of tragedy can happen to anybody,” she said. “And we don’t want it to ever happen, to anyone.”

There will be wellness workers and counsellors present to assist people in the grieving process and plenty of volunteers to walk with visitors and answer questions.

Mount Royal University has donated the space to host the exhibit, which will run for 14 days in spring 2018.

EagleSpeaker said there's a lot of work to be done before then.