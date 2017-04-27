Calgarians divided on appetite for service cuts: Poll

With budget preparations looming for 2018, the City Of Calgary brought in polling firm Ipsos to gauge the mood of citizens, and where they stand on quality of life and economic issues.

As Ipsos vice president Jamie Duncan presented the numbers to council on Tuesday, the one statistic that caught his attention was around citizens’ appetite for more taxation.

While 48 per cent said they were OK with increasing taxes to expand or maintain service levels, 47 per cent expressed a preference for service cuts to maintain or reduce current taxation levels.

Duncan said in past polls, that question generally went 60-40, with more people expressing a willingness to see taxes go up.

“This is the mood of Calgarians,” he said. “They’re divided. It’s not clear.”

For city manager Jeff Fielding, it was the most insightful number from the polling, especially as he looks for ways to close a $170 million funding gap in the city operations budget.

“Clearly the tolerance for tax increases has decreased,” said Fielding.

He said even if they don’t use tax increases to close that gap, he believes the city can get the job done.

“We will do our best do what we need to do for this city and council without putting threats out there that ‘this will be the outcome’ or ‘that will be the outcome,’ said Fielding. “We will thoughtfully work through that process and we’ve given ourselves between now and November to sort that out.”