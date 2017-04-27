Promised 222 new taxis still not on Calgary's streets

Taxi plate licenses, taxi plate lotteries – remember those?

Well, the cab industry has a bone to pick with the city, as they wait to hear news on the last round of plates, which were set to hit streets after a January lottery, and never made it out of the livery office.

On Wednesday, during a Livery Transport Advisory Committee meeting, the question was asked again.

“The plates we had the lottery on still haven’t been redistributed,” said LTAC member Spencer Villam.

The city’s response was simple: there are no further details. He pressed for a timeline, and still the city responded that they don’t have details.

“How is it possible that we could be waiting this long for the plates to be released,” Villam said. “You’re saying that it takes an unknown amount of months, and we’re already at three or four months now, waiting for these plates…that’s getting embarrassing isn’t it?”

Related:

The city maintains that a review is being conducted and once the results of the review are finished the public will know. What’s more, is the city has stopped all plate transfers until the lottery plate investigation is over.

Council approved the plates in December as they tweaked the city’s livery bylaw to entice more transportation network company drivers to start up.

“All we know is they’re doing everything they have to do to straighten it out,” said Coun. Jim Stevenson. “I can’t interfere in that process. They have to ensure they’re covering all the bases on it; we don’t want anyone to be hurt.”

The 2017 Taxi License Selection list document was eight pages long with 242 names on it. Winner number 42 and 227 were under the same name. The city told Metro the list reflects two draws, their 222 primary winners, and a contingency list which would cover any users who are not deemed “eligible” to hold a plate.

Then there’s issues with accessible license plates, which are supposed to be 11 per cent of the overall cab fleet, and members of LTAC fear an increasing trend of shelving those plates will make those council-directed ratios slip.

“We need to do something,” said Lauri Brunner . “I’m very concerned we’re not anywhere near the 11 per cent, and that’s a violation of council policy.”