College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta council will see lots of new faces this year

The last year was one of growth for the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta (CLPNA), but perhaps the biggest changes are yet to come.

Speaking at the CLPNA’s annual conference, CEO Linda Stanger said the next year could see as much as a 70 per cent turnover on the college’s council.

“We’ve had three new public members appointed, and we have the potential to have up to four new LPN’s to be elected,” she said. “So there will be a serious focus on building that team and ensuring everyone’s up to speed.”

Going forward, the college is also going to try and resolve all complaints within 12 months, although Stanger admits much of the process is out of their control – for example, the CLPNA must wait for criminal investigations to wrap up before starting their own.

“It is an ambitious goal, but we think it might be achievable,” Stanger said.

The average time for resolution of a complaint right now is 47 weeks, but she pointed out many complaints take more than two years to resolve.