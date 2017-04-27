Confluence park and Confluence the goat reunited in Calgary pilot

Confluence the goat is coming home.

Last year, the City of Calgary had an inaugural grazing pilot. In June, a herd of more than 100 goats took to Confluence Park to deal with the city’s invasive and prickly Canadian Thistle.

On the first day of the pilot, Penny the goat unexpectedly went into labour.

“We weren’t expecting them for a couple of weeks yet,” said owner of BAAH'D Plant Management & Recreation, Jeannette Hall. “It just seemed so fitting, he was born in the park.”

Hall said she often names her baby goats after landowners and Confluence was no different. During the two-week stint at the park, two more goats were born, and the trio became fast friends who immediately took to feasting on weeds.

“From the day that they’re born they start to mouth feed and learn from their parents,” Hall said. “He was definitely eating weeds within a couple of weeks of being born – and he still does.”

And the little goat was a hit with the public. Confluence was nominated, and won, a photo contest to be included in the Commemorative 50th anniversary Canadian Humane Society Calendar; the goat with donkey-like fur came in first place.

Confluence was born premature, so although he’s grown up since last year’s pilot, when he comes back to the city park to munch on perennial pests, Hall said you’ll notice he’s still quite a bit smaller than his friends.

City of Calgary Urban Conservation Lead Chris Manderson said Confluence Park was chosen because that’s the only urban spot that fit with current bylaws allowing livestock to graze because it was never redesignated as a park.

He hopes to present council with options early this summer on how land use could change to allow inner-city grazing.

“We’ve had a number of requests for people that would love to have some goats, there seems to be a lot of interest in it,” Manderson said.

He said they’re looking for council direction first, so they haven’t sat down to make a plan for where goats could be a useful weeding tool.