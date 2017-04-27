Construction begins on a new 161-unit affordable Calgary housing project

Everything unravelled for Bob Patrick in 2002.

He was a successful business man with a family and a home, but after suffering from a mental breakdown that year, he said he “finally blew out a valve.”

In the following years he lost it all. He was suicidal, depressed and paying too much for too small of an apartment. But that all changed when he was placed in affordable housing through Horizon Housing Society in 2010.

“It’s given me a chance to heal and get my life back on track,” he said on Thursday morning, when he joined Horizon Housing Society and the Resolve Campaign in the official ground breaking of a new affordable housing community in Glamorgan.

The new Elbow Valley Lands development at 5025 45 St. S.W. will soon become home to more than 200 Calgarians experiencing mental health challenges, limited mobility and those living below the poverty line.

As Kim O’Brien, CEO of Horizon Housing Society, spoke to the crowd, she said she couldn’t help but overhear her staff members saying, “This has been a very long time coming.”

“We’ve been working on this for quite a few years, so it’s very surreal for us to stand here today,” she continued.

With funding from the City of Calgary, community members, donations and a $17.9-million grant from the Alberta Government, the 161-unit project is expected to be completed by the autumn of 2018.

However, with approximately 3,200 Calgarians experiencing homelessness and more than 14,000 households “who are a paycheque away from homelessness,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said there’s still “a lot of work to do.”

“In the end, the city only works if it works for everyone,” said Nenshi. “Our poverty reduction strategy and our 10-year strategy to end homelessness only work when people have safe, stable, dignified places to live. And it’s something that we have to continue to work on and we will continue to work on.”

And despite the work left to be done, Patrick said he was honoured to join in celebrating the construction of the next step of this construction.