Defence calls for acquittal of accused Calgary killer

A Calgary man, accused of strangling his common-law wife and entombing her body in a plastic container in cement in their basement, should be acquitted or at least found guilty of a lesser charge, argued his defence lawyer Thursday morning.

Allan Shyback, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and improperly interfering with human remains in the 2012 death of his common-law partner and mother of two, Lisa Mitchell.

A “Mr. Big” sting operation was launched in 2013, in which Shyback was befriended by a number of undercover police officers, and ultimately resulted in his 2014 confession and arrest.

Earlier this week, Shyback took the stand and testified that he’d been a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of Mitchell for their nearly 10-year relationship. He said the day he killed Mitchell he was protecting himself when she threatened to stab him.

On Thursday morning Shyback’s defence lawyer, Balfour Der, presented his closing arguments, after nearly two weeks of evidence and said his client should be acquitted, or at the very least, convicted of manslaughter instead of murder.

Der said that previous court decisions uphold the idea that the accused gets the benefit of reasonable doubt that the most favourable version of events goes to the benefit of the accused as the onus of proof is on the Crown to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

“Hearken back to that quotation from an old English case about ‘1,000 suspicious circumstances does not equal proof,’” said Der.

“There has to be a solid anchorage for which this guilt to be found.”

Der said he agrees that Shyback’s post-offence conduct was suspicious.

“It’s gruesome, it’s a terrible thing to have done,” he said. “To have taken this woman and folded her into a tub and cemented her into the basement—the man knows that.”

Der said when his client took the stand – and throughout his conversations with undercover officers—he said that he didn’t try to kill Mitchell, didn’t want to harm her and was simply defending himself.

“He said that he loved this woman and wanted there to be a family,” he said.

Der told Justice Rosemary Nation that this type of evidence should resonate with her.