Fort McMurray One Year Later: For new mom, return to fire-ravaged city is bittersweet

It was the best and worst year of her life.

Last year, in their Abasand home, Kyle McLaren, who was 40 weeks pregnant, barely had time to scoop up her shoes before running out the door in the last minutes to evacuate from the Fort McMurray fire.

A year later, McLaren said she still dreams of what she could have taken with her – a photo album, an accordion file folder, her baby’s blanket.

Her daughter, Dawson, who was born safely in Calgary on May 13 in Room 13 at 10:13 a.m., is walking now. McLaren says without her, she’s not sure she would have made it through the fire.

“At first, none of it kicked in, we were just there,” McLaren said.

Instead of bringing her baby home to her own house, with the things she’d gathered for their newborn daughter, she was in a cramped room in her Calgary relatives’ home.

“They let me just take a baby home from a hospital,” McLaren said. “I still have postpartum, and I think it’s worse because of what happened.”

She explained that when her mind lingers to having her next baby she immediately thinks: “what if the house burns down again.”

“Last year was the worst year of my life, but it was also the best, because she was born,” McLaren said. “It was an exciting time and experience, but it was really crappy…if I didn’t have her, there was no way I would have made it through this…she was a happy distraction.”

Over the phone from Fort Mac, you can hear McLaren’s teething tot gurgling in the background, fussing, laughing. Her home burnt down so she’s living in a downtown condo. It took her eight months before she and her family felt ready to return.

“We were really excited to come up here, but it was scary,” McLaren said.

When Dawson was six months old they came up to Fort Mac for a visit, snuck into their old neighbourhood and couldn’t discern which of the rubble-ridden lots used to be theirs. That was hard, and she hasn’t been able to go back since, but coming back for keeps was another matter.

“I was excited to be on our own again, be a family, but I was also terrified,” McLaren said. “We drove up in separate cars, I wanted to pull over so many times and say ‘I can’t do this, I’m going back.’”

She’s still isn’t sure how her daughter’s birth story will form. Dawson is too young right now to realize the great escape her parents made to deliver her safely in Calgary.

“It’s a life changing thing. It’s incredible,” McLaren said. “So I think it might be one of those things you tell at her wedding day.”

Hearing about the fire now still upsets her.

“Eventually, it won’t be so hard to talk about.”