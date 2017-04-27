Alberta Government boosts immigrant and indigenious women in tech

The Alberta Government is investing in immigrant and indigenous women for careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

On Thursday, Status of Women Minister Stephanie McLean announced $100,000 in funding for the Making Changes Association, specifically to help train women for higher-paying jobs in the networking sector.

“This is a project that recognizes the unique barriers that immigrant and indigenous women face, particularly in the STEM sector,” said McLean. “When women succeed, families and communities succeed.”

The 24-week program will assist women in getting their Cisqo Networking Certificate, which is in critical need by employers in the province, according to YYC Net Lab Mike Simoens, who is assisting with the project.

“There aren’t enough highly-skilled, computer networking experts in the world, and there probably never will be,” said Simoens. “The technology is growing faster than we can keep up with, and we can’t keep going with an industry that’s systematically ignoring half of the potential workforce.”

Nearly 270 applied for the first round of this program. Only 15 will make it through this year.

The funding money will help the program get off the ground for the first year, although Cathy Coutts, executive director of Making Changes, admitted they will have to apply for more funding in the following years.