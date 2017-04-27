Jason Mewes dabbles in direction ahead of Calgary Expo

Jason Mewes is busy. The louder half of the Jay and Silent Bob duo just wrapped up directing his first movie, and now he’s flying to Calgary Comic Expo this weekend to sign autographs, take photos and do a live recording of their podcast Jay and Silent Bob Get Old.

Q: What can you tell me about you directorial debut, ‘Madness in the Method?’

A: It’s cool, it’s something that, not only did I get to direct, but I’m not directing someone else’s movie. I get to make my directorial debut with a script I was part of, with the concept. We’re pretty much done, the editor’s at my house right now actually.

We did eight days in LA and then three weeks in London. So far it looks good.

I didn’t expect – because we don’t have a whole lot of money – I didn’t expect some of the people we reached out to. For example, Teri Hatcher, with her being Teri Hatcher, I assumed she’d be a fortune. But it was really cool, because a lot of people were ‘oh, Jay Mewes is directing his first movie,’ so they jumped onboard. Stan Lee does a cameo, Kevin does a cameo, Danny Trejo, Teri Hatcher, Dean Cain. We got Vinnie Jones. We got some really cool people, man.

Q: What was the directing experience itself like?

A: It was a little overwhelming, because, I also act in the movie. So, it was a little more challenging than I expected to focus on acting and directing. We’d set up a shot, then I’d have to run to wardrobe and makeup and run back to do blocking. So I get why Kevin, starting in Clerks, his whole plan was to be Silent Bob, because he didn’t want to do both.

I definitely dug it, but next time, I wouldn’t put myself in as the main character.

Q: Looking back at the original Clerks, what do you think made Jay such a breakout character?

A: What I got from it – a lot of people say they can relate with the character. Either their cousin is like that, or their best friend – or even if they don’t know anyone like that, they wish they were like that. Jay speaks his mind and just does whatever he’s thinking. He’s obnoxious and all that.