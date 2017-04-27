New garbage cans keep recyclables to one side

You’ve been sorting your waste in your kitchen. Now a new pilot program in Calgary is taking it to the streets.

Garbage cans in the community of Kensington now have a metal ring on the outside, where people can place recyclable bottles and cans, rather than throwing them in the trash.

Bottle pickers are free to take what’s there according to Ellen Parker, director of communications for the Kensington BRZ.

She said the city of Calgary approached BRZs about trying the new can designs as a pilot project, and they were happy to give it a try.

“It’s really cool,” said Parker. “The great thing about it is that it provides that visual awareness of the waste we’re producing.”

The metal rings were added to the outside of existing garbage cans last summer, according to a city spokesman.

The work was done as part of a streetscape redesign. However, the city was concerned the rings weren’t being used.

This month, they added small banners to let people know how to use the rings.

Parker said several business owners told her they are pleased with the design.

Metro spoke to some bottle pickers out side the Uptown Bottle Depo who like the idea, too.

Tony said having the bottles out and separate from the trash could cut down on potential messes.

“Some guys, they’re pretty disrespectful and they make a mess and leave,” he said. “By the time we get there, people are complaining to us. And its like, ‘we didn’t do it.’”