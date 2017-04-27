Railgun Golf and grenades at Calgary Indie Game Bash

Get your blips, boops and bops in order – the Indie Game Bash is back, showing off more locally made, independent games.

The annual bash is thrown by the Calgary Game Developers to celebrate smaller-scale games, usually made by teams of only a few people (or sometimes, just the one developer!).

“There’s a lot of energy around independent games and seeing mechanics that you don’t necessarily see in more commercial games,” said organizer Justin Luk. “You’re exposed to new ideas or new ways of looking at games.”

For example, one of the games featured this year is Rail Gun Golf. It’s like regular golf, where you’re trying to get the ball into the hole, except instead of a putter, you have a railgun. This is the first time Railgun Golf is being shown off at a Calgary Game Developers event.

There are about seven local games being shown off, which cover niche genres from boat rescue to grenade combat.

This year, the Indie Game Bash will be held at the Palimino, which is a very different venue from the community hall where they used to hold the event.

According to Luk, the atmosphere will be a lot more vibrant, with a dance floor and DJs, all surrounded by a bunch of really cool games.

In addition to the local developers, there will also be a few higher profile indie games available for play, including Ultimate Chicken Horse (a tense, platformer starring farm animals) and party game Move or Die (which is made up of rules from every other party game ever made – and the rules change every round).