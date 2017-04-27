Victoria Park event centre has potential to be ‘world class’ area leaders say

If Victoria Park is a feasible locale for the city’s next big arena, community leaders are demanding the dominos line up just so, to ensure a well-planned success for an underdeveloped part of the city’s core.

David Low, executive director of the Victoria Park Business Improvement Area said putting an event centre and cultural district in his neck of the woods could be the injection Victoria Park needs to spur all sorts of development.

“It will blow Edmonton out of the water,” Low said. “An incredible amount of master planning horsepower is available to create something genuine, of a world-class nature and that’s the big opportunity that we see.”

When asked if he thought an arena and event district could be created in the West Village, where CalgaryNEXT was previously planned, he laughed.

“There’s nothing there now,” Low said. “We’re already 20 years ahead in terms of the supporting services that are around here.”

This is a point that’s been made on the council floor as well; issues around parking, transit networks ans a lengthy contaminate clean-up were other reasons administration gave against CalgaryNEXT’s feasibility.

On Tuesday, Tourism Calgary piped up in support of a “rapid resolution” that would lead to building much needed sport and hosting infrastructure for the city.

“The benefit of new sport and entertainment hosting infrastructure to Calgarians and visitors is clearly reflected in our brand, our economy, and our quality of life aspirations of being a vibrant and active city,” read a statement by Tourism Calgary CEO Cindy Ady. “This infrastructure will provide opportunities for Calgarians and visitors to enjoy a variety of sport and entertainment options right here, in Calgary.”

They said the Plan B option would add to a vibrant core.

On Tuesday, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he was in no rush to build an arena.

“I see no need to rush on this. I think the idea is – do it right,” said the mayor. “If it takes time to do it right, then it takes time. If the parties want to move very, very quickly, CSEC needs to come with something that would be palatable to the city.”