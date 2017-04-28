Infected Calgary Humane Society dogs came from southern Alberta seizure: SPCA

Charges are being contemplated against a Southern Alberta dog breeder who is under investigation after seized dogs from their property developed canine parvovirus.

According to the Alberta SPCA, who is conducting the investigation, some of the seized dogs were sheltered at the Calgary Humane Society and later developed the infection, forcing the temporary closure of their building.

According to Roland Lines with the Alberta SPCA, a public tip led them to a rural property southeast of Calgary where the dogs were seized.

“What we know is that the Parvo was an issue with some of the dogs that we removed, and that we know that the owner of these dogs was selling dogs,” Lines said.

“We have concerns that (the parvo) wasn’t being managed on site, and some of the puppies sold could have been sold with parvo.”

Lines said it was a mix of breeds that were sold, so it’s difficult to specify which breed of recently purchased canines could be affected.

It’s prompted a warning from the SPCA to Southern Alberta owners of recently-purchased puppies to watch for symptoms of canine Parvovirus.

It’s a highly contagious, easily spread virus that results in severe vomiting and bloody diarrhea coupled with a lack of appetite. The symptoms typically develop after incubation of three to 10 days.

Lines said at the time the seized dogs weren’t displaying the parvo symptoms, but in the standard quarantine for dogs taken in at the Calgary Humane Society, they started showing signs and later tested positive.

Calls to the Calgary Humane Society weren’t immediately returned.

Previously, the Calgary Humane Society said the affected dogs had been isolated from the others in the facility and they were deep cleaning the facility to prevent the spread of infection.

A web post from April 25 stated that two dogs were brought in with one showing serious signs of infection. Both tested positive for parvovirus. Because of the advanced state of their condition, both animals were humanely euthanized, the post read.

The CHS post goes on to say that these dogs didn’t have access to any other area where other dogs might be as they were restricted to a holding area.

There’s no word on when the shelter will reopen.

Lines reminded anyone looking to purchase a new pet to make sure they have knowledge and documentation of a dog’s recently medical history, including vaccinations. Puppies and young dogs with an unverified medical history are particularly concerning to them.