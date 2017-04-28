Calgary man charged with online luring of 13-year-old American girl

A Calgary man has been arrested and charged with child-pornography related charges after a 13-year-old American girl was lured over the internet.

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), co-operation between police on both sides of the Canada-USA border led to the arrest of a 32-year-old Calgary man on April 25, 2017 after a 13-year-old girl from Tennessee was allegedly lured online.

"The internet knows no boundaries, so police forces need to work together to keep our children safe," said Det. Sean Spence. "This could have just as easily been a young person much closer to home who was the victim."

According to ALERT, the investigation dates back to January 2016 when Bartlett Police (Tennessee) were contacted by the victim's mother, leading police to explicit conversations she'd discovered on her daughter's phone. It's believed that nude photos were also being shared over social media.

The suspect was believed to live in Calgary and in May 2016 the Bartlett police turned the case over to the Department of Homeland Security, who contacted ICE for help.

The ICE investigators identified the suspect and conducted a search warrant at his southeast Calgary home. More than 10 electronic devices were seized for forensic examination.

Kyle Wayne Jacobson has been charged with making child pornography, invitation to sexual touching, luring a child under 18, and more.

He will next appear in court May 9.

"We take crimes against persons seriously, but when you're dealing with crimes against juveniles, that's got a special place in our office," said Capt. Chris Page of the Bartlett police department.