Calgary Stampede hosts open casting call for promotional video

Looking to get a little Calgary Stampede buzz before July’s Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth?

If you have a great on-camera presence and want to share some of your talent, there’s an open casting call April 29 for a 2017 Stampede promotional video.

Auditions are between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Agriculture Building at Stampede Park (follow the signs). They’re looking for 30 people - and they want you to dress casual and be prepared for multiple events during the day.

To qualify, you must be 18 years of age or older and be available for filming May 13 and 14, 2017.

Those selected will be notified May 5, and will receive a Stampede package valued at $100.