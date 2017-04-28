Calgary Uber drivers plead guilty, pay fines for old bylaw infractions

The city’s Uber satisfied after drivers pleaded guilty to two-year-old charges for breaking Calgary’s bylaws.

On Thursday, the City of Calgary and more than 30 Uber drivers finally had their day in court, wrapping up the lengthy legal process to uphold a bylaw that’s now obsolete.

In the end, Marc Halat, the city’s chief compliance officer, said the city saw a “successful outcome” after 34 drivers pleaded guilty and ponyed up $1,500 a piece for participating in Uber’s launch back in 2015.

At the time, driving for Uber was illegal and enforcement officers set out to ticket operators while the city sought an injunction to stop the rideshare company’s operation until bylaws could be tweaked.

“At the time we made it very clear, we tried to avoid this from happening all together,” Halat said. “We never let our guard down, it was all about public safety…a choice was made to launch in an unlawful capacity which put us in an enforcement role.”

The city issued more 103 tickets through both the bylaw and the Traffic Safety Act, but in the end the city dropped the TSA infractions.

“We’re satisfied with the guilty plea on the bylaw violations,” Halat said. “It’s not about getting as much as you can, it’s about upholding what you stand for.”

Halat said this court case hasn’t changed the city’s working relationship with Uber.