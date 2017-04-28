'Kind of gory': City of Calgary using roadkill data to inform planning

The roadkill in Calgary speaks volumes.

The city’s parks department started collecting data on roadkill in 2005; not out of some gruesome fascination, but because it actually can help the city tell where different animals are travelling.

“Verifying roadkill, as I’m finding out is a very tricky thing to do,” said City of Calgary Urban Conservation Lead Chris Manderson. “It’s kind of gory, but it’s certainly informative.”

Manderson explained that they’ve done some work on wildlife corridors. Not the Banff style tunnels, but simply looking at where animals travel in Calgary – and roadkill sightings have been acting as a confirmation of that work.

“A big part of that was measuring what we call connectivity,” Manderson said. “The premise there is if you think about green spaces as infrastructure, they work better if they’re connected and they’re bigger.”

He hopes the city can use this kind of data to inform future decisions. An example could be how to connect green spaces in a new community, or where a fence might need to go to keep wildlife and the community safe.

“What we want to do is understand how these systems change over time, and are there things we can do to manage for that,” Manderson said. “We don’t necessarily want to encourage large mammals to move into downtown Calgary…but there may be options or opportunities to provide better connections for smaller birds, insects, things like that.”

Tracy Lee, a senior project manager with the Miistakis Institute said Calgarians need to start having conversations about the level of cohabitation citizens want.

“People are starting to understand the importance of biodiversity,” Lee said. “We need to be helping to facilitate movement outside of our national parks as well, even in the urban environment.”

The keen eye Calgary has peeled for animal activity is encouraging to the Miistakis Institute, because they believe once complete it can help the city mitigate a societal cost that can really add up.

For deer, Lee said the societal cost is about $6,617 per animal, which includes property damage, injuries and lost hunting profits.

“When you start to do the numbers, it can get big fast,” said Manderson.

When those numbers are chrunched, in some instances it makes sense to build mitigation and get animals off the road, Lee said.

Animal facts:

- In 10 or 12 years the city has had 75 reports of raccoons in Calgary, nine reports of racoons being found as roadkill

- White-tailed deer tend to be in the SW of the city from Paskapoo Slopes through the Weaslehead moving into the city. That’s where the city sees the highest density of deer strikes.

- Roadkill data is only as good as the 311 callers who identify it, the city has thousands of unspecified dead data points