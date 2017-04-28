Window washer’s death becomes gift of life for others

Broden Cheyne’s family is still reeling from his sudden death, but they’re finding some comfort in the lives he may have helped as an organ donor.

Cheyne, a 30-year-old husband and soon-to-be father, was at his job washing windows when he fell from a ladder on April 19.

His mother, Jackie Patey, said her son died in hospital on April 21. Doctors were able to provide many of his organs to people waiting for transplants.

“They flew a thoracic team in – I don’t know where from – to do the major part of the surgery, and then they flew the organs were they needed to go,” she said.

His kidneys, heart, lungs and corneas were all able to go to people on transplant wait lists. Some of his skin also went to burn victims. She was told he might be helping as many as 10 people.

“We donated anything and everything they possibly wanted,” she said. “They said some of his organs were going east – some were going west.”

His mom said he was excited for the arrival of his first son, who is due at the end of May. He was also set to celebrate his fifth wedding anniversary that month.

“His wife was saying they had so much fun putting that crib together,” she said.

Patey said her son was genuine, kind and caring – and she’s been hearing that from all the people he crossed paths with over the years.

“His goal was to become a police officer,” said Patey. “His grandfather was a police officer. His cousin is on the police force and his other cousin is applying.”

She said Cheyne had passed his physical and wrote the test, although he didn’t get called back this year.

He was washing windows with his best friend Greg Cox to make ends meet until he could take the CPS test again.

“Lately it was a big goal of his,” said Cox. “He was getting into really good shape. I think he lost 40 pounds in the last year or so, just to get ready for it.”

Cox said he and Cheyne had met when they were both teenagers working at the same movie theatre.

He invited his friend to wash windows with him, and they had been working together for a couple years.

He knows that Cheyne would’ve wanted his organs donated.

“As weird as it sounds, we got into a lot of deep conversations at work, and that was one of them,” he said.