Calgary Expo Cosplay photos - Metro style

Introducing Metro Lad - the corporate newspaper branded superhero

Metro Lad teams up with a family of Star Wars cosplayers on the Expo floor at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo on Friday afternoon.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Reporter Aaron Chatha becomes the occasional fumbling hero Metro Lad at the Calgary Expo this weekend.

It's safe to say he stole the show.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. But don’t tell that to brother and sister Miranda and Adam Bellefeuille, who bring a little Monty Python to Metro Lad on the Expo floor at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo on Friday afternoon.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Metro Lad’s gambit failed when he ran afoul of the X-Men on the Expo floor.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Orcward! A hug goes to far when James Bos encounters Metro Lad.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Wonder Woman (civilian name Bibi) teaches a young, wishful Metro Lad to ropes of heroism.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Hello Nurse! Metro Lad finds just keeps looking for love in the wrong places.

Candice Ward / For Metro

The Overwatch team finds their next target in the unfortunate Metro Lad.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Georgia Busch, 8, eats the brains of Metro Lad under the watch of her father Brent Busch.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Cosplayer Laura Reid as Link from Zelda battles Metro Lad.

Candice Ward / For Metro

Metro Lad gets in-between true love on the Expo floor.

