Calgary Expo Cosplay photos - Metro style

Reporter Aaron Chatha becomes the occasional fumbling hero Metro Lad at the Calgary Expo this weekend.



It's safe to say he stole the show.



Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. But don’t tell that to brother and sister Miranda and Adam Bellefeuille, who bring a little Monty Python to Metro Lad on the Expo floor at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo on Friday afternoon.

Metro Lad’s gambit failed when he ran afoul of the X-Men on the Expo floor.

Orcward! A hug goes to far when James Bos encounters Metro Lad.

Wonder Woman (civilian name Bibi) teaches a young, wishful Metro Lad to ropes of heroism.

Hello Nurse! Metro Lad finds just keeps looking for love in the wrong places.

The Overwatch team finds their next target in the unfortunate Metro Lad.

Georgia Busch, 8, eats the brains of Metro Lad under the watch of her father Brent Busch.

Cosplayer Laura Reid as Link from Zelda battles Metro Lad.