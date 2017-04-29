One dead after Calgary CTrain station fight

One man is dead after a fight at a Calgary CTrain station late Friday night.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the Sunalta CTrain station around 11:30 p.m. Friday after reports of a fight between two men. When they arrived, one of the men had serious injuries and died on scene.

Police are looking for the suspect and don’t yet have a name or location, but CCTV footage from the station is helping police make a positive identification. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The victim has been tentatively identified, but family has not yet been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

Police believe that due to the ongoing investigation, the Sunalta station and a three-block radius around it will be closed until around 10 a.m. Saturday. The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is now investigating.